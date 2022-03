LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting on Mountain Vista Street, near Tropicana Avenue and the U.S. 95, in east Las Vegas.

Officers responded to a call in the area around 8:16 a.m. and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

As of 12 p.m., detectives are still on the scene.

13 Action News has a crew on the way, check back for updates.