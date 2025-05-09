Police investigate shooting near downtown Las Vegas, 1 hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All lanes are closed from Bruce Street to 21st Street near downtown Las Vegas as Las Vegas Metro Police investigate a shooting.

Thursday afternoon, Metro police said they responded to the 2000 block of Sunrise Avenue on reports of a suspect firing several rounds.



Responding officers said they located one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, Metro said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.