Police investigate robbery near the corner of Vegas Drive, Jones Boulevard

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 02, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a suspect armed with a weapon entered a gas station near the 6100 block of Vegas Drive and stated that he was robbing a victim.

After entering the business, the suspect produced a knife and stated he was robbing the victim according to police.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male with prescription glasses, approximately 18-20 years old, with an average or medium build.

Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward according to police.

