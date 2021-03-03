UPDATE: Clark County coroner identifies parents found dead by son

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE MARCH 8: The Clark County Coroner reports that Yvette Mejia's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide. Ramon Mejia-Vidal's death was due to a gunshot wound to the head and ruled a suicide.

UPDATE MARCH 4: The Clark County Coroner has identified the couple who died earlier this week as 49-year-old Yvette Lidia Mejia and 46-year-old Ramon Elias Mejia-Vidal, both of Las Vegas. The cause of death for both is still pending the autopsy results.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning in a neighborhood west of the Mountains Edge community.

Authorities say officers were called to a scene in the 9200 block of Park Street, near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads, at around 7:45 a.m.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer says a teenager woke up to gunfire and found his mother suffering from a gunshot wound at the top of the stairs in the home. And at the bottom of the stairs, he found his father also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities initial investigation found that the father shot and killed the mother before turning the gun on himself after some sort of an argument had taken place.

Wednesday's LVMPD press conference can be viewed below: