Police investigate death of man found in crashed car with apparent gunshot wound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in Las Vegas are investigating after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Bonanza Road and MLK Boulevard at 12:25 a.m. on reports that a vehicle had collided with a waterline. A man was found wounded inside the car and pronounced deceased by medical personnel, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The man was not publicly identified as of this report. Police said his name would be released by the coroner.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to contact the LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.