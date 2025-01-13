Police: Henderson sergeant hit by Jeep shoots at driver; both hospitalized

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A police sergeant and a civilian were injured in an encounter outside a Henderson strip mall on Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Daniel Medrano, a public information officer for the Henderson Police Department, both parties are in "stable" condition at Sunrise Hospital.

Medrano detailed the series of events that led up to the police sergeant firing his weapon at a driver in the parking lot of 120 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., near Boulder Highway.

WATCH: Sgt. Daniel Medrano breaks down the investigation into a shooting involving an HPD sergeant

Henderson police sergeant hit by Jeep shoots driver [FULL PRESSER]

At approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, Medrano says Henderson officers found a Jeep displaying a stolen license plate in the parking lot. When the sergeant tried to talk to the driver of the Jeep, they fled, hitting the sergeant with the SUV, Medrano said.

"The sergeant then discharged his firearm at the vehicle," Medrano said.

The driver ultimately crashed the Jeep into another vehicle in a parking lot across the street at 200 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Medrano said. The driver got out of the SUV and ran off, but was apprehended at a nearby business.

There was a passenger in the Jeep at the time of this incident, who Medrano says also ran away after the Jeep crashed. Police interviewed that person and have since released him from custody.

Medrano stressed that the details he provided Monday afternoon were preliminary and subject to change as the department's investigation continues.

He also noted this marks the first officer-involved shooting for the Henderson Police Department in 2025.