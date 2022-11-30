Police: Help locate driver who hit 96-year-old woman in crosswalk, fled scene

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas detectives are searching for a driver who left a 96-year-old woman unconscious in the middle of a busy road after hitting her with their car.

"A 96 year old pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk with the walk timer activated!" the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Bureau stated in a social media post on Wednesday.

🚨🚨WE NEED YOUR HELP! 🚨🚨

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 11:26 a.m. in the area of East Tropicana Avenue and South Mojave Road, police said.

Police are now asking for the public's help to locate the occupants of a primer gray or black Ford Crown Victoria that struck the woman.

"This vehicle made a left turn failing to yield right of way to the pedestrian," police said. "The driver left her unconscious in the roadway and drove off!"

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department - Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3128.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may results in a cash reward, police said.