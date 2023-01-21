Police: Shooter flees after killing man, injuring another at apartment complex near Bonanza, Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide on Friday night.

Technology that detects gunshots — known as a "shot spotter" — alerted officers in the Northeast Area Command to a possible shooting at 7:31 p.m., said Lt. Jason Johansson.

They were headed to an apartment complex in the 4500 block of east Bonanza Road — near Lamb Boulevard — when 911 calls came in reporting two people were struck by gunfire.

Officers arriving at the apartment complex located two injured men, Johansson said. He estimated one man was in his 20s, the other in his 30s. Both men were transported to University Medical Center, where the man in his 30s was declared dead. The other man was being treated for his injuries as of Friday night.

Police were told the shooter possibly left the area in a dark-colored sedan. Detectives were reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses in an effort to identify the shooter, Johansson said.

Detectives' preliminary investigation indicates the men were in a verbal altercation with the shooter when he pulled out a firearm and began shooting at them, police said.

Johansson urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. He indicated there may be reward money available.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated the homicide occurred in the 4100 block of East Bonanza. LVMPD has since issued a correction.