Police: Evacuations near Lorenzi Park amid SWAT standoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Police are in a developing barricade situation involving a robbery suspect on Wednesday night, officials confirm to KTNV.

A standoff with the suspect in the area of Washington Avenue and Twin Lakes Drive was declared a barricade as of 9:20 p.m.

A public information officer says police are talking with the suspect in an effort to negotiate his surrender. SWAT units are said to be responding.

The official said evacuations were taking place, but didn't specify which residents would be asked to leave the area.

