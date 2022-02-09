Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver suspected of DUI was arrested after rear-ending another car and fleeing the scene on Tuesday night, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The crash happened in the area of Craig Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police say the drunk driver rear-ended a red sedan and took off, but the other driver called 911 and followed the SUV that hit their car.

Officers arrived and performed tests to assess the hit-and-run driver's sobriety. A breathalyzer test revealed the driver was nearly double the legal limit for alcohol, according to police.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and failing to yield for right-of-way. They were booked into North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

"Please be vigilant while driving and report any drivers you suspect are DUI or reckless," police wrote in a Facebook post.

