Police close portion of U.S. 95 Monday morning due to person armed with knife

Las Vegas police are investigating a situation that involves a man with a knife early Monday morning.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 13, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a situation that involves a person with a knife early Monday morning.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they were called to a business in the 7000 block of West Craig Road near U.S. 95 at about 4:30 a.m. which resulted in the closure of the highway to southbound traffic.

U.S 95 southbound was closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue for the on-scene investigation.

