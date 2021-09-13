Police close portion of U.S. 95 Monday morning due to person armed with knife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a situation that involves a person with a knife early Monday morning.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they were called to a business in the 7000 block of West Craig Road near U.S. 95 at about 4:30 a.m. which resulted in the closure of the highway to southbound traffic.

U.S 95 southbound was closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue for the on-scene investigation.

#TrafficAlert Police activity on US95 southbound at Craig Road. All southbound traffic is being diverted off at Craig Road. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 13, 2021

