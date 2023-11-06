Police: CCSD teacher, 64, arrested for abuse or neglect of child, vulnerable person

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a 64-year-old for abuse or neglect of a child and vulnerable person.

Police said they arrested Yolanda Gallman on Friday after investigating at Preparatory Institute, School for Academic Excellence at Charles I. West Hall.

She is accused of one count of child abuse or neglect and one count of abuse of a vulnerable person. According to a media release, she has been a teacher in the district since July 2022.

She is currently assigned to home per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, police said. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center following her arrest.