Police: CCSD special education teacher arrested, accused of abuse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District special education teacher has been arrested for the alleged abuse of a vulnerable person, according to the CCSD Police Department.

CCSD police said 63-year-old Kenneth Greenburg was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after an investigation was initiated on Sept. 20 at Dr. William H. Bailey Middle School.

Police said Greenburg has been under the employ of Bailey Middle School since August 2016, and per union agreement, he has been placed on leave

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is made available.