Police attempting to arrest shooter in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are attempting to apprehend a possible shooting suspect.

Police say there was a shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Nardini Avenue, which is near Sommerset Hills Avenue and Southern Highland Parkway.

MAP OF AREA



They have located the person they believe is responsible and negotiators are trying to de-escalate the situation in hopes the person will peacefully surrender.

Shinnecock Hills Avenue in both directions from Newcastle Hills Street to Tucci Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

At this time, it is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting.