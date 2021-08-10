Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police attempting to arrest shooter in southwest Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 9:34 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 00:34:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are attempting to apprehend a possible shooting suspect.

Police say there was a shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Nardini Avenue, which is near Sommerset Hills Avenue and Southern Highland Parkway.

MAP OF AREA

They have located the person they believe is responsible and negotiators are trying to de-escalate the situation in hopes the person will peacefully surrender.

Shinnecock Hills Avenue in both directions from Newcastle Hills Street to Tucci Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

At this time, it is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH