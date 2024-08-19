Police asking for help finding Jeep possibly connected to fatal North Las Vegas hit-and-run

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding a Jeep that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this year.

On Saturday, March 16, just before 2:30 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a hit-and-run in the area of Losee and Craig roads.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man, identified as 51-year-old Enrique Zuniga Jr., was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that Zuniga was walking south on Losee while pushing a shopping cart in the roadway when a Jeep heading north on Losee hit him.

The Jeep pulled over near the scene but then left shortly after, according to witnesses and nearby surveillance video.

Police describe the Jeep as possibly being a two-door Wrangler model in red or maroon.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available.