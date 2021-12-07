Police arrest man after deadly domestic dispute in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they have made an arrest in a deadly domestic dispute that happened last month on the east side of town.

James Houston, 24, was taken into custody and facing an open murder charge in connection to a woman who was shot and killed on Nov. 22.

Police were called to the 5100 block on East Sahara Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, that day at about 1:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Early morning shooting leaves Las Vegas woman dead

Detectives initially called the incident a domestic dispute and said the woman killed was in her 20s.

Monday, Houston was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder.