Police arrest 60-year-old man for fatal stabbing on North Pecos Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, North Las Vegas Police Department responded to reports at North Vista Hospital of a victim who had been dropped off with a stab wound.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Through the course of their investigation, officers located the crime scene in the 1100 block of North Pecos Road in LVMPD’s jurisdiction. NLV officers notified the LVMPD Homicide Section, which has now taken over the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives identified 60-year-old Brian McLemore as the suspect in this crime. On Wednesday, McLemore was arrested by LVMPD and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.