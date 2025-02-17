Police arrest 19-year-old suspect following deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Update | 7 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they have arrested a suspect involved in Monday's fatal shooting.

The suspect, 19-year-old Joshua Martinez, was arrested by LVMPD and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

LVMPD said they initially responded to the 6800 block of N Durango Drive on a report of an attempted suicide.

LVMPD said a SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence the suspect was at where he was taken into custody.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a death in the northwest valley Monday morning.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

LVMPD provides details on shooting death in northwest Las Vegas

Details are limited, but it happened in the area of the 6800 block of N Durango Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Steve Riback said a call for service came around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Riback said police do believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.