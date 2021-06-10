Police allegedly find more than $500K worth of stolen retail items, $41K cash in Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man and woman face charges of participating in an organized retail theft ring after officers allegedly found more than $500,000 worth of stolen retail merchandise and $41,000 in cash at their home.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Jose Regino and 34-year-old Yasmin Domingo were brought into custody while their home on Fairfield Avenue, near the Strat hotel-casino, was searched by detectives.

Items found, according to police, include personal hygiene products, clothing, purses and household electronics.