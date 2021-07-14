Watch
Police: 4 wanted for threatening store employee, stealing items near downtown Las Vegas

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jul 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the lookout for four people in connection with a recent robbery.

Authorities say a group of four people entered a business near the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Maryland Parkway at around 3 a.m. on the Fourth of July and threatened an employee while stealing items from the store.

Anyone with further information was urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

