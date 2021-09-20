Police: 3 men wanted in connection with armed robberies in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public's assistance in identifying three men connected to armed robberies that occurred in the northwest part of town.

The Las Vegas Police Department reports the men approached people in shopping center parking lots and robbed them at gunpoint while stealing their vehicles.

These incidents occurred in the northwest part of town, according to authorities, and in late July.

Police released pictures of the men below:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with further information was urged to contact police in the northwest part of town at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

