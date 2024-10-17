Police: 15-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of another teen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide after a teenager was shot in the 7100 block of West Bramble Court on Wednesday night.

Officers said they were dispatched to the scene around 7:17 p.m. on reports of a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence. When responders arrived they began immediate medical aid to the injured teenager.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital, but police said the teen later died.

Police said three other teenage juveniles were detained on the scene, including the alleged shooter.

Police said on Wednesday that this incident was possibly an accidental shooting. Thursday, detectives released more details saying a group of friends were handling a firearm inside a residence when a 15-year-old male shot the victim.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder.

This case is now being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.