Police: 15 people arrested for luring, solicitation when undercover agents posed as juveniles online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fifteen people were arrested as a result of an undercover operation by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force.

All 15 suspects were arrested "after arranging to meet up with undercover agents posing as juveniles online," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Those arrested include:



Joshua Casillas, 48 Michael Perry, 68 Matthew Gallegos, 39 Tyler Lovitt, 31 Michael Rich, 41, Fernando Garcia, 26 Kareem Hollins, 23 Carlos Tobler, 24 Mark Griffith, 36 Daniel Gutierrez, 28 Clarence Redic, 20 James Huber, 48 Dylan Hill, 24 Nathan Urbauer, 38 Bryan Aldana, 25

Police say the suspects were booked into Henderson Detention Center on various charges, including luring a minor with a computer to engage in sexual acts and soliciting a minor to engage in juvenile prostitution.

"Parents are reminded to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers," LVMPD stated. "Children’s activity on social media and other online applications should be routinely monitored to prevent them from being victimized by a sex predator."

The operation was done as part of Metro police's "ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community," officials noted.

Police invited anyone who might have been a victim of any of the 15 suspects to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.