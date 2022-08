LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 13-year-old female is suspected of setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to the air force base at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday after reports of "several buildings set on fire," a public information office said.

Police arrested the teenager and she was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Because she is a minor, the teen was not immediately identified by police.