Person of interest detained after shooting in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police detained a person of interested in a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 6600 block of Silverstream Avenue, in the area of Washington Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive, at approximately 11 a.m.

There, first responders located the victim, who they said was "alert" and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center in "unknown condition," police said.

A person of interest was detained. Police said their investigation is ongoing.