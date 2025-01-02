Person in custody after Metro police respond to bus barricade near Fremont and Charleston

Update: Metro police said the person barricaded in a bus has been taken into custody without further incident.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fremont Street is closed from Charleston and Oakey Boulevards as Metro police investigate a person barricaded inside a bus.
LVMPD said the call is in response to a person with a knife threatening others, but there are no hostages.
LVMPD SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene.
Authorities said to avoid the area.
