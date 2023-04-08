Person found stabbed in southwest Las Vegas valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is in critical condition Friday night after they were found with stab wounds in a southwest valley parking lot, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were called to the are of Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road just before 4 p.m. on reports that a person was stabbed and bleeding in a nearby parking lot, a public information officer tells Channel 13.

Police responded and the injured person was taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in critical condition as of this report.

"This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident," police said.

Detectives have responded to investigate.

This is a developing story.



