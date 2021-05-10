Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 9, at approximately 12:33 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road to investigate reports of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Officers say the vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

Emergency medical services transported the unidentified pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Fatal Detail indicated the pedestrian was jaywalking in a dimly lit area of Boulder Highway north of the intersection with Flamingo Road.

The vehicle was traveling northwest on Boulder Hwy in the right travel lane when it struck the pedestrian, according to police.

Police say video surveillance shows the vehicle pulled to the right and the driver exited the vehicle then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene north on Boulder Highway.

The vehicle was identified as a silver 2003-2007 Cadillac CTS and has yet to be located.

The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the car and driver involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Hit and Run Section @ (702) 828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555