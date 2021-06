LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a murder-suicide incident at an apartment complex near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say they were called to the scene during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday after a security guard smelled a foul odor coming from a condo at 7255 West Sunset Road.

Once police got inside, they found the bodies of a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s who had been shot.

