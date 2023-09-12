'Pawn Stars' star arrested on DUI-related charges after 'veering between lanes' in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new arrest report is revealing new details about the DUI arrest of "Pawn Stars" personality Corey Harrison — otherwise known as "Big Hoss."

The star was taken into custody early Friday morning, after a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer pulled him over for swerving between lanes on Main Street and Charleston Boulevard. According to the report, the officer activated his lights to conduct the traffic stop around 2:14 a.m., but eventually had to use his PA system to pull Harrison over as he was "slow to stop."

According to the report, Harrison already had his ID in his hand as the officer approached, claiming that his vehicle "pulls to the right."

The officer says he observed Harrison with "blood-shot, watery, droopy eyes" and a "blank stare." He also said he could smell "a strong odor of alcohol" from the vehicle.

The officer asked Harrison to conduct a sobriety test and claimed the smell of alcohol "followed" Harrison.

"I advised Harrison I believed he was under the influence of alcohol and requested he provide a blood or breath sample at [redacted] hours," the responding officer noted in the report. "He at first said he should probably ask for his lawyer."

The officer then advised Harrison that his license would be revoked and a search warrant would be requested for a blood sample if either sample was refused. Harrison then agreed to provide a blood sample, according to the report.

Harrison was booked into Las Vegas City Jail for DUI-related charges at 2:28 a.m. on Monday.