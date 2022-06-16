Passenger in SUV shot during confrontation in Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a press release Wednesday regarding a woman who was shot while sitting in the passenger seat as the driver and a group of men were in a confrontation.

Tuesday morning, patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 4200 block of Cicada Way.

Responding officers said they located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital where she later died.

Investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates that the female was shot when a male fired at the SUV as it was driving away.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.