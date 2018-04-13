Pahrump man sentenced to 15 years for selling stolen firearms

Bryce Riley
3:57 PM, Apr 13, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

45-year-old Paul Scott Nelson from Pahrump was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in federal prison for selling a stolen revolver and a stolen semi-automatic rifle with a large capacity magazine. 

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson, Nelson had six prior felony convictions including assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking.

Court documents state that Nelson admitted to selling a stolen Dan Wesson .357 caliber revolver to an undercover officer from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Dec. 8, 2014. He also admitted to selling a stolen Norinco SKS 7.62 caliber semi-automatic rifle along with a 30-round high capacity magazine on Feb. 6, 2015.

ATF officials investigated the case. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip N. Smith, Jr. was the prosecutor.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top