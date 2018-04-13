45-year-old Paul Scott Nelson from Pahrump was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in federal prison for selling a stolen revolver and a stolen semi-automatic rifle with a large capacity magazine.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson, Nelson had six prior felony convictions including assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking.

Court documents state that Nelson admitted to selling a stolen Dan Wesson .357 caliber revolver to an undercover officer from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on Dec. 8, 2014. He also admitted to selling a stolen Norinco SKS 7.62 caliber semi-automatic rifle along with a 30-round high capacity magazine on Feb. 6, 2015.

ATF officials investigated the case. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip N. Smith, Jr. was the prosecutor.