Overnight robbery reported at Summerlin-area business

Posted at 12:45 PM, Nov 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating an overnight robbery that occurred in the Summerlin area last week.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports it received a robbery call just after 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 from a business located in the 11000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near the 215 Beltway.

Police released the below image in connection with the incident in which they say an orange or red small truck or possibly a Chevrolet El Camino was involved:

The robber was described as a 30-40-year-old man, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build.

The LVMPD did not release any further information.

Anyone with further information was urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

