Operator of North Las Vegas Chick-Fil-A arrested on felony animal cruelty charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 14 the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it responded to reports of shots fired at 8841 Saxon Canyon Street in the far north part of the valley.

Police say a cat was shot, killed, and then left in a dumpster not far from the home.

During the investigation police say they talked to Karl Garcia and his adult son Logan Garcia as well as reviewed video from the home's backyard camera.

At first, Karl Garcia told officers the cat attacked one of his dogs and wouldn't leave the yard, police say.

However, after reviewing the video from the backyard, officers say they saw both father and son along with the family's 3 dogs cornered the cat.

The arrest report says the cat was hit several times with a bat, then shot with a BB gun, then a .22 caliber gun.

The report states the officers did not feel the cat was a threat and that if the Garcias and the dogs went inside, the cat most likely would have left the yard.

According to police, Karl Garcia was arrested on felony charges of willful/malicious torture or killing of a cat/animal, five counts of discharging a gun where others might be endangered, conspiracy to kill/maim/disfigure/poison animal of another, and destroy/conceal evidence.

Logan Garcia was arrested on a felony count of willful/malicious torture or killing of a cat/animal and a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to kill/maim/disfigure/poison an animal of another and destroy/concealing evidence, according to the arrest report.

According to Chick-Fil-A's website, Karl Garcia is the operator of the fast-food chain's location at 1720 W Craig Road in North Las Vegas.