Operation to target illegal puppy sales in Las Vegas resulted in 29 citations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recent operation to target illegal puppy sales resulted in 29 citations issued, 4 rescued puppies and a sharp drop in illegal puppy ads in Las Vegas.

The City of Las Vegas released a statement on X saying the recent Operation Pawsitive Change targeted unlicensed sales and unlawful practices to protect animals and the community.

Here are the results:



29 citations for illegal sales and breeding

4 rescued puppies are now safe

4 firearms seized, including a stolen AR-15

Sharp drop in illegal puppy ads with only 3 remaining from out-of-state sellers by the end of the operation



The City of Las Vegas said this is important because it protects animals from neglect. It also removes community threats like illegal weapons.

The decline in puppy ads proves proactive steps work, deterring future harm.

Multiple agencies were involved, including the Animal Protection Services, FLEX and POP teams in the Department of Public Safety and the City Attorney’s Office.