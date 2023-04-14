One person killed in shooting near North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a shooting on the border of North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this happened on Thursday around 10:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Metro said after assisting with scene security, the investigation was given to the North Las Vegas Police Department stating that's because the incident happened in their jurisdiction.

As of Friday night, no further details have been released.