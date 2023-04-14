Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

One person killed in shooting near North Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
police
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 19:30:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a shooting on the border of North Las Vegas and Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this happened on Thursday around 10:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Metro said after assisting with scene security, the investigation was given to the North Las Vegas Police Department stating that's because the incident happened in their jurisdiction.

As of Friday night, no further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH