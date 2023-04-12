One person in critical condition after drive-by shooting in east valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

At 7 p.m., police said they received a call of a person shot in the east valley area.

When police arrived at the 100 block of Sacramento Drive, officers said they located one person who had a gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

"Detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing," police said.

KTNV will provide more information once available.