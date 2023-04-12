Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

One person in critical condition after drive-by shooting in east valley, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 01:27:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

At 7 p.m., police said they received a call of a person shot in the east valley area.

When police arrived at the 100 block of Sacramento Drive, officers said they located one person who had a gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

"Detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing," police said.

KTNV will provide more information once available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH