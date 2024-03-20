One person dead after wreck on E. Charleston Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a wreck on E. Charleston Boulevard east of S. 10th Street on Tuesday night.

Around 9:06 p.m., a 2019 Ford Escape was heading east on Charleston and approached a red traffic light on 10th Street, officials said. A pedestrian was crossing Charleston near the crosswalk on 10th Street when the the red light changed the green. The pedestrian walked into the vehicle's path and was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit in critical condition. Despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Miguel Angel Valdivia, showed signed of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

