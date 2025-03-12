One person dead after overnight barricade in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a reported stolen trailer ended with an overnight barricade.

The situation unfolded in the area of Cactus and Jones in the southwest valley.

On March 11, police responded to a report of a possible stolen trailer and motorcycle in the 6300 block of West Levi Avenue.

Officers found both vehicles and confirmed they were stolen, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside the trailer but did not get a response.

As officers entered the trailer, they encountered someone armed with a gun who refused to exit. Officers left the trailer and declared this situation a barricade, according to LVMPD.

Sophia DeBello, a neighbor who witnessed the standoff, described what she heard while Metro attempted to make contact with the individual.

“We hear everything happening, we hear flash bangs, stuff slamming. We don’t really know what’s going on because we can’t see. It feels a little scary, worrisome, that I guess someone would just park a vehicle and SWAT and patrol and military can come out,” DeBello said.

SWAT and crisis negotiators attempted to have the person inside peacefully surrender. As the incident unfolded, several shots were heard from inside the trailer.

Once SWAT officers entered the trailer, they located a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.