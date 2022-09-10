One injured after fight on strip leads to stabbing, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police responded to a fight in the area of East Flamingo Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard, on the Las Vegas Strip.

After arriving on the scene, officers immediately located a subject with stab wounds.

Police have confirmed that the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has also been located by patrol officers and taken into custody.

Police say there are no other outstanding parties, but the incident is currently under investigation.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.