Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

One dead, one hurt after shooting in west Las Vegas

Screenshot 2024-12-23 at 4.16.16 PM.png
KTNV
DEVELOPING: One dead, one hurt in a shooting near a strip mall in west Las Vegas.
Screenshot 2024-12-23 at 4.16.16 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a shooting in west Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near H Street and Owens Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead and another hurt after being shot.

Channel 13 has a crew on the scene and will provide more updates when they are available.

This is a developing story; stick with KTNV for the latest updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH