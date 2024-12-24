One dead, one hurt after shooting in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a shooting in west Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near H Street and Owens Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead and another hurt after being shot.
Channel 13 has a crew on the scene and will provide more updates when they are available.
This is a developing story; stick with KTNV for the latest updates.
