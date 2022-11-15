One dead following argument in central Las Vegas valley apartment complex, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following an argument inside an apartment in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue on Monday, according to Las Vegas police.

At approximately 11:58 p.m., LVMPD officers received a report of a shooting inside an apartment in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation, led by the LVMPD Homicide Section, indicates the victim was in the apartment with the suspect when they got into an argument. The suspect produced a firearm and shot at the victim, striking him, and then fled the area.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office

This story is developing, check back later for updates.