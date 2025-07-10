Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead after three found shot in downtown Las Vegas as police continue investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting is under investigation in downtown Las Vegas, according to LVMPD.

It happened around 9:02 p.m. at 2300 Olive Street, according to police.

This investigation is still ongoing.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found three male victims with gunshot wounds, according to LVMPD Lt. Steven Riback.

All three were taken to local hospitals, where one victim was pronounced dead.

Riback said there is no further danger to the public at this time, but urged anyone with information to contact LMVPD or Crime Stoppers.

