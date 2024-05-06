One arrested on DUI charges after wreck kills other driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a wreck overnight on Monday.

Around 12:15 a.m. on May 6, authorities responded to Bermuda Road north of the intersection with East Erie Avenue.

A 2003 Lexus ES300 was heading south on Bermuda, approaching the intersection with Erie. A 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was speeding behind the Lexus and hit the back of it, severely damaging both vehicles.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center by ambulance. The driver of the Lexus was eventually pronounced dead at UMC Hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, identified as Katie Lucier-Fant, sustained moderate injuries from the crash and showed signs of impairment. She was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving-related charges.