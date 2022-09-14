Watch Now
Official: Henderson firefighter arrested by Las Vegas police for DUI

(Source: Raycom Media)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An official from the City of Henderson, government and public affairs, confirmed to KTNV that a firefighter was arrested for driving under the influence on August 14.

Officials said that Las Vegas police arrested Daniel Juarez, a firefighter and paramedic for the Henderson Fire Department.

The City of Henderson said that Juarez reported the arrest to his supervisor and was immediately placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the criminal complaint.

Juarez has been employed by the City of Henderson since Aug. 4, 2008.

