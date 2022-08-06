Officers arrest Las Vegas man for assaulting security at DMV office in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, officers from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend 31-year-old Willie Demario Jones for an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas.

On July 8, Jones and his girlfriend demanded services at the office by pretending to have a DMV appointment. Once inside, Jones and his girlfriend created a disturbance by arguing with on-duty staff, who requested that they leave the premises. Jones refused and staff contacted on-site security after feeling threatened.

While interacting with the two security offices on the premises, Jones allegedly struck one of the officers in the head, knocking him to the ground, and was peppered sprayed by the other. Jones fled the premises with his girlfriend as police officers with DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division were responding to the scene.

Jones was able to escape with his girlfriend in her vehicle before officers could intervene. The guard was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

DMV investigators tracked Jones and his girlfriend through the vehicle’s license plate and later identified Jones as permanently residing with her. Once located, officers were able to positively identify Willie Demario Jones, a registered felon convicted for aggravated robbery in Tennessee.

Jones also has multiple previous violent charges in Nevada to include unlawful possession of a pistol, evading arrest, aggravated robbery, and domestic battery. Jones had active arrest warrants in Las Vegas Municipal Court for numerous vehicle and driver licensing offenses.

DMV police officers coordinated with the United States Marshals Service in a joint effort to arrest Jones for charges related to the incident at the Decatur DMV office, as well as the outstanding warrants in Las Vegas.

Jones has been charged with Battery, Intimidating a Public Officer, Intimidating a Public Officer with Threat of Force, and Obstructing a Public Officer.

Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center with initial bail set at $9,000.

If convicted of Battery, Jones would face two to 10 years in prison.

The prison term for Intimidating a Public Officer with Threat of Force is one to five years.

“Intimidating, threatening and assaulting government employees who are trying their best to serve the public under challenging circumstances simply won’t stand,” said J.D. Decker, chief of DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division (CED). “We will leverage all of our investigative resources and our excellent partnerships with other law enforcement agencies to make sure that DMV staff knows that they are protected at work. CED is grateful to the US Marshals Service for assisting us in safely apprehending a criminal with an extensive history of violence.”