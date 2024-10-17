Officer identified in shooting, high-speed chase from Paradise

UPDATE | Oct. 19

Las Vegas Metro police have identified the officer involved in the Tropicana Avenue officer-involved shooting as 33-year-old Officer Jordan Richards.

Officer Richards has been employed with Metro since 2014 and is currently assigned to the Community Safety Division, Southeast Area Command.

Metro said Officer Richards is on routine paid administrative leave and the incident is under review.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paradise on Thursday.

Police said they were on the lookout for a car with no license plate. During the pursuit, officers on the ground and in air units found the car.

Police said the driver then sped away, flying through intersections and running red lights. After a few minutes of a high-speed chase, the driver and another suspect stopped at 4801 E Tropicana Avenue where they ran away by foot.

When officers chased the driver around the building, he pulled out a gun and aimed it at the police. An officer then shot the driver. He was hurt and taken to an area hospital. He is now in stable condition and expected to live.

Both suspects are in custody. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Channel 13 was on the scene for a press conference held by LVMPD at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the full presser here