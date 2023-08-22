Watch Now
Nye County officials looking for man wanted of alleged first-degree murder

John Vithoulkas
Posted at 10:54 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 02:00:47-04

NEV. (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for John Antonios Vithoulkas, wanted for alleged first-degree murder.

Police describe him as a white man, 6'4", 195 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair.

"He is considered armed and dangerous, possibly armed with a black and/or tan glock 9 mm handgun," police said.

According to police, he's possibly in Pahrump, Nevada or Sacramento, California. He was last seen driving a gold 2000 Honda CRV bearing a California license plate of 7YIP467 traveling south between Shoshone and Baker Sunday around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-751-7000 option 5. You can also submit tips through Facebook messenger, NCSO app, or CrimeStoppers.

