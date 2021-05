NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — An accused sexual predator is found almost five years later in Mexico.

Back in 2016, we reported on Jose Manuel Bautista.

He was working for the Nye County School District when a 17-year-old reported that he sexually assaulted her.

Nye County Sheriff's Office says he admitted to the crimes but after they charged him he fled to Mexico where he was recently arrested.

This week, the sheriff's office worked with U.S. Marshalls to get him back.

He's facing several charges.