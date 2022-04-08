Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo accused of domestic battery

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A Nye County commissioner is under criminal investigation and has been accused of domestic battery, officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday.

Commissioner Leo Blundo called 911 on March 28 to report a domestic dispute in progress, and then disconnected with the dispatcher, officials said. Responding sheriff's deputies heard from a female who said Blundo had physically attacker her.

Deputies took the woman's report and it was submitted to the Nye County District Attorney's Office for prosecution for domestic battery, officials said.

"No further information will be provided at this time," 13 Action News was told.

As of March 1, Blundo was also the subject of multiple ethics complaints in his capacity as a county commissioner.

The Nevada Commission of Ethics confirmed the status of at least four complaints against Blundo. He was issued a "letter of caution" in two of those cases, and in another, a review panel determined the matter should be referred to the Nye County Commission "for further proceedings." A spokesperson for the Ethics commission said no final determination had been issued in that case.

